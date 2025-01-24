Siddharth Roy Kapur's 'Deva': A Legacy Passed to Shahid Kapoor
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur thanks Subhash Ghai for allowing the use of the title 'Deva' for a new action thriller. Originally meant for Amitabh Bachchan, the title is now attached to Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Set to release on January 31.
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur expressed gratitude to veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for passing on the title 'Deva' for an upcoming action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor.
Initially reserved for an Amitabh Bachchan project since 1987, Ghai agreed to pass the title to Kapur with a single phone call, coinciding with his 80th birthday.
The film, featuring Kapoor as a defiant police officer and also starring Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, will release on January 31, under Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios.
