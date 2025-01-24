Veteran Voices: Javed Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan's Recovery Journey

In a recent turn of events, legendary Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar has shared his relief over Saif Ali Khan's recovery after the actor suffered a knife attack at his upscale Bandra residence last week.

Speaking at the Whistling Woods International's convocation ceremony, Akhtar highlighted the rapid development and influence of film institutions, a stark contrast to the 'learn-on-the-job' approach of his era.

Meanwhile, law enforcement confirmed the capture of the attacker, identified as a Bangladeshi national operating undercover. As the industry celebrates Khan's return, Akhtar encourages new filmmakers to embrace challenges beyond academic settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)