Left Menu

Veteran Voices: Javed Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan's Recovery Journey

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar expressed relief over Saif Ali Khan's recovery from a knife attack at his Bandra residence. Akhtar, present at Whistling Woods' convocation, highlighted the growth of film institutions. The attacker, a Bangladeshi intruder, has been arrested. Akhtar stressed the transition from learning to career challenges for newcomers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:03 IST
Veteran Voices: Javed Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan's Recovery Journey
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, legendary Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar has shared his relief over Saif Ali Khan's recovery after the actor suffered a knife attack at his upscale Bandra residence last week.

Speaking at the Whistling Woods International's convocation ceremony, Akhtar highlighted the rapid development and influence of film institutions, a stark contrast to the 'learn-on-the-job' approach of his era.

Meanwhile, law enforcement confirmed the capture of the attacker, identified as a Bangladeshi national operating undercover. As the industry celebrates Khan's return, Akhtar encourages new filmmakers to embrace challenges beyond academic settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025