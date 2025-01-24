Left Menu

The World's Largest Migration: China's Lunar New Year Travel Frenzy

China's Lunar New Year prompts a massive annual migration, with billions of trips expected over a 40-day period. This celebration, marking the year of the snake, sees families reuniting, travelers navigating improved transport options, and a rise in overseas trips despite changing traditions.

  • China

China's Lunar New Year travel season has surged into full swing, marking the beginning of the world's largest annual human migration, with billions of journeys anticipated in the coming days. Predictably, this 40-day period is set to peak in the run-up to the New Year festivities, scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Year of the Snake officially dawns on Wednesday in China's 12-month lunar calendar, while families customarily gather for New Year's Eve on Tuesday with traditional fireworks displays. With travellers having set off from January 14, the surge will crest over the weekend, contributing to an expected total of 9 billion trips, predominantly conducted via car.

Modernization has improved travel conditions significantly compared to prior years, when passengers often endured overcrowded trains for days. Nowadays, most tickets are purchased online, offering better comfort. While economic prosperity and declining family customs have encouraged travel abroad, traditional temple markets continue to allure millions, despite a reduction in fireworks.

