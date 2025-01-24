Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' Leads Oscar Race with 13 Nominations

Netflix's musical 'Emilia Perez' has made waves in the entertainment industry by receiving 13 Oscar nominations, putting the streaming service in the frontrunner position for its first best-picture win. This Spanish-language film follows the story of a Mexican drug lord who undergoes a gender transformation, embarking on a new life journey.

In other news, the global phenomenon 'Squid Game', known for its intense plot, continues to capture the audience's imagination. The show's robotic doll, Young-hee, remains a central figure, executing a menacing part in the deadly game, 'Red Light, Green Light'.

Additionally, the 2025 Oscars are set to announce winners in a televised gala, adding further anticipation to an already electric entertainment calendar. Alongside, Charli XCX and the Beatles make waves with BRIT Awards nominations, and Yohji Yamamoto showcases his quilted fashion line at Paris Fashion Week.

(With inputs from agencies.)