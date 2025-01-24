Robert Pattinson Reflects on Enduring Impact of 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson has voiced his surprise at the ongoing discourse surrounding his performance in the teen drama 'Twilight', which he describes as an extraordinary phenomenon.

Speaking to GQ Spain, the actor, who played vampire Edward Cullen, shared his thoughts on the film series that dominated screens between 2008 and 2012, alongside co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. While the movies were widely popular, some critics argued that they distorted the essence of vampire lore.

Pattinson humorously questioned why people are fixated on the series, pointing out its near two-decade-old existence. As he gears up for his upcoming role in the sci-fi black comedy 'Mickey 17', due for release in April, he reflects on both his past and future in the acting industry.

