From Bollywood to Spirituality: Mamta Kulkarni's New Journey

In a remarkable turn of events, former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has chosen a path of spirituality by renouncing worldly life at the Maha Kumbh on Friday. According to seers, she will soon be consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara.

Kulkarni performed the significant Hindu ritual of 'Pind Daan'—a ceremony for paying homage to one's ancestors—underscoring her commitment to this spiritual journey. The Kinnar Akhara, mainly led by eunuchs and operating under the larger Juna Akhara, will soon bestow the title of 'mahamandaleshwar' upon her.

Kaushalya Nand Giri, known as Tina Maa, noted that Kulkarni's association with the Juna Akhara spans two years, while her involvement with the Kinnar Akhara began more recently. Despite her previous success in Bollywood and South Indian films, the actress decided to shift her focus towards this spiritual commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)