Left Menu

From Bollywood to Spirituality: Mamta Kulkarni's New Journey

Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, has renounced her worldly life during the Maha Kumbh to become a Hindu nun with the Kinnar Akhara. She performed a ritual called 'Pind Daan' and will soon be consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar, marking a significant spiritual transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:13 IST
From Bollywood to Spirituality: Mamta Kulkarni's New Journey
Mamta Kulkarni

In a remarkable turn of events, former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has chosen a path of spirituality by renouncing worldly life at the Maha Kumbh on Friday. According to seers, she will soon be consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara.

Kulkarni performed the significant Hindu ritual of 'Pind Daan'—a ceremony for paying homage to one's ancestors—underscoring her commitment to this spiritual journey. The Kinnar Akhara, mainly led by eunuchs and operating under the larger Juna Akhara, will soon bestow the title of 'mahamandaleshwar' upon her.

Kaushalya Nand Giri, known as Tina Maa, noted that Kulkarni's association with the Juna Akhara spans two years, while her involvement with the Kinnar Akhara began more recently. Despite her previous success in Bollywood and South Indian films, the actress decided to shift her focus towards this spiritual commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025