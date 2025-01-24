From Bollywood to Spirituality: Mamta Kulkarni's New Journey
Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, has renounced her worldly life during the Maha Kumbh to become a Hindu nun with the Kinnar Akhara. She performed a ritual called 'Pind Daan' and will soon be consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar, marking a significant spiritual transformation.
In a remarkable turn of events, former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has chosen a path of spirituality by renouncing worldly life at the Maha Kumbh on Friday. According to seers, she will soon be consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara.
Kulkarni performed the significant Hindu ritual of 'Pind Daan'—a ceremony for paying homage to one's ancestors—underscoring her commitment to this spiritual journey. The Kinnar Akhara, mainly led by eunuchs and operating under the larger Juna Akhara, will soon bestow the title of 'mahamandaleshwar' upon her.
Kaushalya Nand Giri, known as Tina Maa, noted that Kulkarni's association with the Juna Akhara spans two years, while her involvement with the Kinnar Akhara began more recently. Despite her previous success in Bollywood and South Indian films, the actress decided to shift her focus towards this spiritual commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for 2025 Maha Kumbh with Robust Safety Measures
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Applauds UP CM for Maha Kumbh Preparations
Tech-Savvy Safety: 'Khoya-Paya Kendra' Ensures Secure Maha Kumbh
Cultural Splendor Unfolds at Maha Kumbh with Shankaracharya's Arrival
Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025: Cabinet Meeting, Global Guests, and Spiritual Grandeur