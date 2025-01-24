A Celebratory Gathering: Republic Day 'At Home' Event at Raj Niwas

Friday's traditional 'At Home' event at Raj Niwas, hosted by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, brought together an eclectic mix of guests in anticipation of Republic Day. The event featured foreign diplomats, military officers, bureaucrats, Padma awardees, students, and freedom fighters.

The gathering also included high-profile attendees such as General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

Other attendees represented foreign missions, civil society, sports including paralympians, Swachhagrahis, Divyangjan, and artistes. The event concluded with the national anthem as Lieutenant Governor Saxena and his wife, Sangita Saxena, exchanged greetings with the guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)