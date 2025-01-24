Left Menu

Trailblazing Aviator and General Valérie André Passes Away at 102

Valérie André, a pioneering French aviator and the first woman general in France, passed away at 102. Combining her expertise in medicine and aviation, she served as a military doctor and helicopter pilot in Indochina and Algeria, making history with her daring missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Valérie André, a pioneering aviator and parachutist who broke gender barriers to become France's first female general officer, has died at the age of 102. Her death was confirmed by France's Ministry of Armies and the French presidency on January 21.

André's illustrious career began with a passion for aviation and medicine. As a teenager, she took to the skies and later merged these interests by becoming a military doctor. Serving in the challenging environments of Indochina and Algeria, she distinguished herself through her bravery and dedication.

Known for her helicopter rescue missions, André earned the nickname "Madame Ventilator." Her bold efforts saved countless lives, and her journey through perilous missions inspired the greater inclusion of women in the military. Upon returning to France, she continued to advocate for female officers, achieving the rank of Inspector General of the Army Medical Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

