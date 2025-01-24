IIFA 2025: Celebrating 25 Years of Cinematic Brilliance in Jaipur
The 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards will be held in Jaipur in March, celebrating two and a half decades of Indian cinema's global influence. Highlights include a debut digital awards ceremony and Shah Rukh Khan's reflections on IIFA's impact. Kartik Aaryan will host this milestone gala event.
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) marks its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in March. The event will begin with the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards, highlighting the influence of OTT and digital platforms.
The main awards ceremony will honor the global impact of Indian cinema on March 9th. At a press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood luminaries Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari officially launched the event alongside IIFA co-founders.
Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about the Silver Jubilee celebration, marking it as a proud moment in his career. Kartik Aaryan, the host, anticipates showcasing India's cinematic excellence. The event also promises performances by Nora Fatehi and a focus on uniting global fans.
