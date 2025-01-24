Left Menu

IIFA 2025: Celebrating 25 Years of Cinematic Brilliance in Jaipur

The 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards will be held in Jaipur in March, celebrating two and a half decades of Indian cinema's global influence. Highlights include a debut digital awards ceremony and Shah Rukh Khan's reflections on IIFA's impact. Kartik Aaryan will host this milestone gala event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:38 IST
IIFA 2025: Celebrating 25 Years of Cinematic Brilliance in Jaipur
IIFA 2025 pre-event (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) marks its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in March. The event will begin with the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards, highlighting the influence of OTT and digital platforms.

The main awards ceremony will honor the global impact of Indian cinema on March 9th. At a press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood luminaries Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari officially launched the event alongside IIFA co-founders.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about the Silver Jubilee celebration, marking it as a proud moment in his career. Kartik Aaryan, the host, anticipates showcasing India's cinematic excellence. The event also promises performances by Nora Fatehi and a focus on uniting global fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025