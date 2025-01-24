Bollywood to Spirituality: Mamta Kulkarni's New Journey
Famous actress Mamta Kulkarni takes on a spiritual path by renouncing her material life and assuming the identity of 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri' during Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. She joined the Kinnar Akhara, underwent rituals, and was consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar, marking her entry into spiritual leadership.
Renowned Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual journey by renouncing worldly pleasures. On Friday, she assumed the new spiritual identity of 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri', according to a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government.
During the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Kulkarni took 'sanyas' at the Kinnar Akhara, receiving her new name. After performing traditional rituals such as 'Pind Daan', she was officially consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar amid Vedic chanting.
Kulkarni, now 52, has been involved with spiritual organizations for years, culminating in this significant transition. Her past association with Juna Akhara paved the way for her induction into spiritual leadership at Kinnar Akhara.
