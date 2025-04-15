India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025

In a vibrant display of friendship, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Tanzanian Defence Force Chief General John Jacob Mkunda sang the beloved Bollywood anthem 'Yeh Dosti Nahi Chhodenge,' a reflection on the solidifying ties between India and Tanzania. This gesture marked the significance of the Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), a six-day exercise that commenced on April 13.

The AIKEYME 2025 was launched in the Tanzanian capital, Dar-es-Salaam, marking a milestone in maritime collaboration between India and Africa. The event was graced by Tanzanian Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Indian Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Senior military figures, including Tanzania's Chief of Defence Force, were present, underscoring the event's importance.

Sanjay Seth, during his address, emphasized partnership by citing an African proverb about achieving greater distances together. He shared India's commitment to collaboration through its MAHASAGAR vision, recognizing Tanzania's role in AIKEYME 25. Minister Tax echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for cooperative efforts against maritime challenges like piracy and trafficking, and reinforcing Tanzania's dedication to future AIKEYME events and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)