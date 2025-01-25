Left Menu

“I'm Still Here” Makes Oscar History for Brazilian Cinema

The Brazilian film "I'm Still Here," directed by Walter Salles, has made Oscar history by earning nominations for best picture and best international feature, a first for a Brazilian film spoken in Portuguese. Leading actress Fernanda Torres is also nominated, raising hopes for a landmark win.

The much-anticipated Oscar nominations announced on Thursday sparked a wave of excitement in Brazil as the film "I'm Still Here" received three nods from the Academy, including those for best picture and best international feature.

This achievement is particularly significant as it marks the first time a Brazilian film, exclusively in Portuguese, has been nominated for the top Oscar honor. Expert voices in the industry suggest this could bolster the chances of Brazil claiming a coveted Oscar prize.

Director Walter Salles has brought a poignant story to the screen, starring Fernanda Torres, who also landed a nomination for best actress. The movie narrates the compelling tale of Eunice Paiva's struggle during the Brazilian military dictatorship. Despite competitive entries like France-Mexico's "Emilia Perez," hopes remain high for Brazil's Oscar prospects.

