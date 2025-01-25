Remembering DJ Unk: The Legacy of an Atlanta Rap Icon

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk, renowned for chart-topping hits such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step,' passed away at the age of 43, Variety reports. Born Anthony Platt, DJ Unk was instrumental in popularizing snap music, a subgenre of crunk that gained traction in the mid-2000s.

His family members and former record label, Big Oomp Records, confirmed the news of his death. On Facebook, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, expressed her deep sorrow, saying, 'Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.'

Big Oomp Records released a statement, saying, 'It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as DJ Unk. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.' The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Unk launched his music career at 17 as a member of the Southern Style DJs alongside DJ Jelly and DJ Montay. His debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block! (2006), featured 'Walk It Out' and its remix with Andre 3000 and Jim Jones. Despite his second album, 2econd Season (2008), not replicating similar success, Unk established his place in the music scene. In 2009, he suffered a heart attack, later linked to stress, unhealthy diet, and relentless touring.

In recent years, DJ Unk slowed his music production but released an album, Fresh Off Dem Papers, in 2017. He made an appearance at the 2023 BET Awards, performing 'Walk It Out' with Soulja Boy and F.L.Y.

(With inputs from agencies.)