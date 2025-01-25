Breaking Free from Doomscrolling: The Art of Mindful Hobbies

Southampton, UK – After a long workday, many find themselves chained to their smartphones, mindlessly scrolling through overwhelming negativity. This habit, known as "doomscrolling," might seem informative but often results in psychological distress, reducing mental well-being and work engagement.

Research highlights many have triumphed over this habit by immersing themselves in hobbies. A simple yet effective strategy is replacing endless scrolling with fulfilling hobbies, which not only enhance well-being but alleviate work-related stress. Activities like knitting, colouring, or sewing foster mindfulness and personal fulfilment, thereby strengthening emotional resilience.

Mindful crafting serves as a stress reliever, offering a sense of achievement and reducing stress hormones. Engaging in a new hobby introduces individuals to supportive communities, promoting positive interactions and enhanced well-being. By setting boundaries and practicing mindfulness, one can effectively curb the urge to doomscroll, paving the way for improved mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)