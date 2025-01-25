Revival and Legacy: Archbishop Anastasios's Impact on Albanian Orthodox Church

Albania mourns the loss of Archbishop Anastasios, the revered leader credited with reviving the country's Orthodox Church following the collapse of the communist regime in 1990. He died at the age of 95 in Athens, where he was hospitalised due to polyorgan deficiency.

Archbishop Anastasios arrived in Albania in 1991, shortly after the communist government's fall, with a mission to rejuvenate the Autocephalous Orthodox Church. His leadership was pivotal in reconstructing over 400 parishes, constructing 150 new churches, and restoring many religious monuments, profoundly impacting Albania's religious landscape.

Beyond church rebuilding, Anastasios fostered interfaith relations and initiated numerous social programs in healthcare, education, and community development. His legacy is etched in the Albanian spiritual and cultural spheres, where he is celebrated as a visionary who bridged religious divides and promoted harmony.

