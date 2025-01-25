Left Menu

Giant Wheel Mishap Injures Teen at Church Fest

A giant wheel door fell on 17-year-old Alan Biju during a church festival in Changanassery, causing serious head injuries. He was taken to a hospital's ICU. Police registered a case under BNS sections for negligence. The boy's condition is now reported as stable.

Kottayam | Updated: 25-01-2025
A serious accident occurred during the Changanassery church festival when a door from a giant wheel fell on a teenager, resulting in severe head injuries. The incident took place on Friday night as the 17-year-old attendee, Alan Biju, was observing the giant wheel.

According to police reports, the giant wheel's door became detached and struck Biju on the head, leading to substantial bleeding and injury. Emergency services rapidly transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Biju's condition is currently stable.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, registering a case under BNS sections that address negligent or reckless use of machinery and endangerment of life. The investigation aims to probe any potential security lapses during the festival, with contractors and subcontractors potentially facing scrutiny.

