Blaze Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

A fire erupted in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, affecting two cars, likely due to a short circuit. Fortunately, there were no injuries as fire department personnel quickly intervened and rescued the occupants. A previous fire in Sector 19 had similarly threatened safety but was controlled without loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:23 IST
A fire broke out on Saturday morning in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, where two cars were engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, officials confirmed.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma disclosed that the fire was sparked by a short circuit in a car entering the fair from Varanasi. Consequently, a parked car adjacent to it also caught fire.

Timely intervention by the fire department's personnel ensured that all occupants were safely evacuated from the vehicles. Sharma assured that there were no injuries. Earlier, on January 19, the fire brigade had successfully managed a fire incident involving 18 camps in Sector 19, avoiding loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

