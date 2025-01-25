Blaze Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

A fire broke out on Saturday morning in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, where two cars were engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, officials confirmed.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma disclosed that the fire was sparked by a short circuit in a car entering the fair from Varanasi. Consequently, a parked car adjacent to it also caught fire.

Timely intervention by the fire department's personnel ensured that all occupants were safely evacuated from the vehicles. Sharma assured that there were no injuries. Earlier, on January 19, the fire brigade had successfully managed a fire incident involving 18 camps in Sector 19, avoiding loss of life.

