Hamas Releases Israeli Female Soldiers in Hostage Exchange

The Palestinian militant group Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday in a hostage exchange agreement. The soldiers, who were members of a predominantly female observer unit, were captured during an October 7 attack.

Video footage of their capture, which had been previously aired, showed them in distressing conditions, appealing for help. The footage raised awareness and applied pressure leading to their eventual release.

This exchange highlights the complex political dynamics in the region, as the four hostages are set to be traded for 200 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli facilities, adding another layer to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)