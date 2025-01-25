Left Menu

Mani Ratnam's Cinematic Vision Honored: Nikkhil Advani Praises the Iconic Director

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani lauds Mani Ratnam's ability to navigate complex social issues in films. A retrospective of Ratnam's work is being held in Mumbai, showcasing his courage and influence on directors. Advani updates on his projects 'The Revolutionaries' and a second season of 'Freedom At Midnight'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:02 IST
Mani Ratnam
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has expressed admiration for Mani Ratnam, highlighting the director's exceptional ability to address complex social issues in cinema. Ratnam's work is under the spotlight at a three-day retrospective event hosted by the organization G5A in South Mumbai, from January 24 to 26.

The retrospective features acclaimed films such as 'Nayakan', 'Bombay', 'Raavan', 'Kannathil Muthamittal', 'Kaatru Veliyidai', 'Alai Payuthey', and 'Iruvar'. Advani, who serves on the advisory council of G5A, applauds Ratnam's boldness in tackling challenging subjects like Hindu-Muslim riots, caste politics, and adoption.

Advani reveals that despite embarking on their own directorial journeys, filmmakers like Shaad Ali, Vijay Krishnan Acharya, and Bejoy Nambiar still assist Ratnam. Building on a success from last year's Irrfan Khan retrospective, G5A aims to honor Ratnam's legacy this year. Additionally, Advani updates on his upcoming projects, including 'The Revolutionaries' for Prime Video, and a second season of 'Freedom At Midnight'. The latter explores historic events in India's struggle for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

