Empowering Narratives: Sanya Malhotra's Transformative Role in 'Mrs'

Actor Sanya Malhotra will star in the film 'Mrs,' set to premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 this February 7. The OTT platform confirmed the release date on Saturday.

Directed by Arati Kadav, 'Mrs' is a Hindi-language adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' by Jeo Baby. The plot delves into the life of a young bride, portrayed by Malhotra, who feels overwhelmed by household responsibilities while her dreams of dancing slowly recede into the background.

Following her Best Actress win at the New York Indian Film Festival 2024 for this role, Malhotra expressed her enthusiasm for bringing such a powerful story to the screen. Director Kadav noted that 'Mrs' addresses universal feminine struggles and highlighted Malhotra's ability to encapsulate the spirit of the character's transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)