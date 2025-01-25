Yogi Adityanath Participates in Ceremonial Worship at Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a ceremonial event at Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh. During his visit, he took part in the worship of the 'Dharm Dhwaj' and engaged in dialogues with Siddha Yogeshwars from various parts of the country.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, took part in a significant ceremonial event at the Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara in Prayagraj as part of the Mahakumbh celebrations on Saturday.
The Chief Minister performed rituals associated with the 'Dharm Dhwaj' and held extensive discussions with Siddha Yogeshwars, esteemed spiritual leaders, from across India, according to an official statement from the state government.
Special Vice President of Yogi Mahasabha, Mahant Balak Nath Yogi, underlined the special connection of the akhara with the Chief Minister, emphasizing its deep roots in the Nath sect and its dedication to the tradition of Guru Goraksha Nath Ji. Comprehensive arrangements were made to accommodate the visiting spiritual leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Odyssey in Prayagraj
Cultural Extravaganza at Maha Kumbh: A Melodious Celebration in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Convergence of Faith in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition Begins in Prayagraj