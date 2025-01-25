Left Menu

Pet Lovers Celebrate Lunar New Year with Special Canine Feasts

In Shanghai, pet owners are including their furry friends in Lunar New Year celebrations. Restaurants like Kongshan Yunnan are offering specially-prepared meals for dogs, reflecting growing trends as China's pet care market expands. These events highlight the emotional bond between owners and their pets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:11 IST
Pet Lovers Celebrate Lunar New Year with Special Canine Feasts
Yakult
  • Country:
  • China

In Shanghai, pet owners are deepening their bond with furry companions by including them in Lunar New Year festivities. At Kongshan Yunnan, dogs gathered with their owners to enjoy carefully-prepared meals that mimic traditional feasts, a nod to a growing trend among Chinese-speaking communities worldwide.

This new tradition comes as many people in China, facing metropolitan pressures, opt for pets over children. Emotional ties to pets are strong, often likened to family bonds, underscored by the increasing demand for restaurant pet meals during the holiday.

The pet care industry in China is booming, with a growth of nearly 40% since 2020, driven by rising demand for pet-friendly experiences. As pets like Yakult and Maltipoo Rousong indulge in these celebrations, the market reflects a broader societal shift toward pet companionship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025