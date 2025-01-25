Pet Lovers Celebrate Lunar New Year with Special Canine Feasts

In Shanghai, pet owners are deepening their bond with furry companions by including them in Lunar New Year festivities. At Kongshan Yunnan, dogs gathered with their owners to enjoy carefully-prepared meals that mimic traditional feasts, a nod to a growing trend among Chinese-speaking communities worldwide.

This new tradition comes as many people in China, facing metropolitan pressures, opt for pets over children. Emotional ties to pets are strong, often likened to family bonds, underscored by the increasing demand for restaurant pet meals during the holiday.

The pet care industry in China is booming, with a growth of nearly 40% since 2020, driven by rising demand for pet-friendly experiences. As pets like Yakult and Maltipoo Rousong indulge in these celebrations, the market reflects a broader societal shift toward pet companionship.

