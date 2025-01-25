Catalyst Now: Uniting Social Innovators for Global Change at Davos

During the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a unique gathering dubbed 'Catalyst Now' brought global social innovators together to confront pressing issues like those outlined in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Gaby Arenas de Meneses, a key facilitator, stressed the importance of community-driven solutions as opposed to top-down approaches, highlighting examples from Nigeria and India's Punjab region where locally-tailored initiatives showed promise in waste management.

The gathering showcased cross-sector collaborations, uniting government, business, and social leaders in a concerted push towards transformational change, a sentiment echoed by Fredrik Galtung and other participants.

