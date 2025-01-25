Left Menu

Catalyst Now: Uniting Social Innovators for Global Change at Davos

Catalyst Now, led by Gaby Arenas de Meneses and Fredrik Galtung, is a global initiative of social innovators aiming to advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals through local collaboration. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, it emphasized grassroots solutions, urging a bottom-to-top approach to community-driven change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a unique gathering dubbed 'Catalyst Now' brought global social innovators together to confront pressing issues like those outlined in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Gaby Arenas de Meneses, a key facilitator, stressed the importance of community-driven solutions as opposed to top-down approaches, highlighting examples from Nigeria and India's Punjab region where locally-tailored initiatives showed promise in waste management.

The gathering showcased cross-sector collaborations, uniting government, business, and social leaders in a concerted push towards transformational change, a sentiment echoed by Fredrik Galtung and other participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

