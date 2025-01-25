Celebrating Unity: Republic Day Reflections by Jammu and Kashmir Leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended warm Republic Day greetings to the people on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of the day as a tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Abdullah remarked on the occasion's deep significance, highlighting how the 26th of January marks the birth of a republic rooted in justice and equality, quoting from his party, the National Conference. He praised the visionary leadership of the nation's founding fathers, underlining their role in securing a nation governed by a progressive Constitution that upholds individual freedoms and dignity.

The National Conference also relayed greetings from its president, Farooq Abdullah, who noted India's unique position thanks to its inclusive constitution. He hoped for Jammu and Kashmir to regain its rightful status within India's federal framework while celebrating the nation's diversity and integrity on the international stage.

