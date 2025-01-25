Ajith Kumar: Honored by the Padma Bhushan

Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar expressed his gratitude on Saturday after being honored with the Padma Bhushan award by the Indian government. The actor, whose career spans decades and includes notable racing achievements, stated that the award was a testament to collective support from numerous individuals.

Ajith, 53, fresh from a recent racing triumph in Dubai, extended his thanks to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement shared by his publicist, Ajith acknowledged the contributions of the film industry, motor racing colleagues, and sporting associations who have supported him over the years.

Ajith also expressed his appreciation for his family, particularly his late father, mother, wife Shalini, and children. Known for his low profile and outspoken views, Ajith continues to command a loyal fan base and achieve box office success.

