Srinagar Shines with Tricolor: A Republic Day Celebration

The iconic Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was bathed in the colors of the tricolor ahead of the 76th Republic Day, creating a stunning display that officials described as a tribute to this pivotal day in India's history.

Around the city, other significant locations, including Rajbagh riverfront, Dal Lake, and the historic Old Zero Bridge, were similarly illuminated. The initiative sought to foster a sense of pride and patriotism among the city's residents, as noted by the officials overseeing the project.

This spectacle of lights not only commemorates Republic Day but also highlights the Srinagar Municipal Corporation's commitment to beautifying the city while bridging communities under the spirit of national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)