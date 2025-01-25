Left Menu

Srinagar Shines with Tricolor: A Republic Day Celebration

In Srinagar, the iconic Clock Tower in Lal Chowk and other prominent sites were illuminated with the tricolor on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. This display aims to inspire pride and patriotism among residents, symbolizing national unity and enhancing the city's beauty.

Updated: 25-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:23 IST
The iconic Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was bathed in the colors of the tricolor ahead of the 76th Republic Day, creating a stunning display that officials described as a tribute to this pivotal day in India's history.

Around the city, other significant locations, including Rajbagh riverfront, Dal Lake, and the historic Old Zero Bridge, were similarly illuminated. The initiative sought to foster a sense of pride and patriotism among the city's residents, as noted by the officials overseeing the project.

This spectacle of lights not only commemorates Republic Day but also highlights the Srinagar Municipal Corporation's commitment to beautifying the city while bridging communities under the spirit of national unity.

