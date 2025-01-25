Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer: A Beacon of Tamil Journalism Honored

Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, a pioneering figure in Indian journalism, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to literature, education, and journalism. As the joint managing editor of Dinamalar, a leading Tamil daily, Ramasubbaiyer has been a cornerstone of Tamil media for over fifty years.

Educated at Travancore University and Cardiff University, Ramasubbaiyer's expertise has been instrumental in managing various publications. His roles included editor and policy advisor, and he held significant positions in organizations like the Press Trust of India and the Indian Newspaper Society.

Ramasubbaiyer is also a noted educationist, founding numerous institutions such as the Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science. His impact, characterized by independence from government ads and strategic growth, has been acknowledged by honorary doctorate awards from Alagappa and Bharathiar Universities.

