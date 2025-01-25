Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer: A Beacon of Tamil Journalism Honored
Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, publisher of Tamil daily Dinamalar, received the Padma Shri for remarkable contributions to literature, education, and journalism. With over five decades of media experience, he has held leadership roles and founded educational institutions, shaping Indian media. He was recognized by Alagappa and Bharathiar Universities for his achievements.
- Country:
- India
Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, a pioneering figure in Indian journalism, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to literature, education, and journalism. As the joint managing editor of Dinamalar, a leading Tamil daily, Ramasubbaiyer has been a cornerstone of Tamil media for over fifty years.
Educated at Travancore University and Cardiff University, Ramasubbaiyer's expertise has been instrumental in managing various publications. His roles included editor and policy advisor, and he held significant positions in organizations like the Press Trust of India and the Indian Newspaper Society.
Ramasubbaiyer is also a noted educationist, founding numerous institutions such as the Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science. His impact, characterized by independence from government ads and strategic growth, has been acknowledged by honorary doctorate awards from Alagappa and Bharathiar Universities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lakshmipathy
- Ramasubbaiyer
- Tamil
- journalism
- Dinamalar
- Padma Shri
- media
- education
- Indian
- newspaper
ALSO READ
Padma Shri Dr. Rabindra Narayan Singh: A Lifelong Commitment to Medicine and Social Causes
Kerala High Court Demands Immediate Action on Periyar Pollution
Social Media: The Democratic Powerhouse
Hooda Urges Immediate Relief for Rain-Hit Haryana Farmers
Scandal in Punjab: Arrests Over Doctored Social Media Campaign