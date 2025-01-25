Left Menu

Legacy of Excellence: Honors Bestowed Upon Notable Bihar Figures

The Padma Awards posthumously recognized folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as 'Bihar Kokila', for the Padma Vibhushan. Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi and socio-religious activist Acharya Kishore Kunal were also honored. Other honorees include Nirmala Devi for Sujani embroidery and Bhim Singh Bhavesh for advocating Musahar community welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:02 IST
Legacy of Excellence: Honors Bestowed Upon Notable Bihar Figures
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to cultural and social contributions, the Padma Awards posthumously recognized renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha with the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday. Sinha, celebrated as the 'Bihar Kokila', was a stalwart in the promotion of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Bajjika folk songs and had previously been honored with both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi was also posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. With a political career spanning five decades, Modi's contributions were notable as he broke barriers by being elected to both houses of the state legislature and Parliament. Acharya Kishore Kunal, recognized with a Padma Shri, transitioned from an IPS officer to a socio-religious activist, significantly impacting the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna and engaging in landmark initiatives.

Also awarded the Padma Shri, Nirmala Devi earned accolades for reviving Sujani embroidery in Muzaffarpur, a craft she preserved for over forty years. Bhim Singh Bhavesh was recognized for his advocacy for the Musahar community, enrolling 8,000 children in schools. Other honorees included Hemant Kumar for medical contributions and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj in spiritualism. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended hearty congratulations to all seven awardees for their exemplary service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025