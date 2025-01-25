Legacy of Excellence: Honors Bestowed Upon Notable Bihar Figures

In a significant tribute to cultural and social contributions, the Padma Awards posthumously recognized renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha with the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday. Sinha, celebrated as the 'Bihar Kokila', was a stalwart in the promotion of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Bajjika folk songs and had previously been honored with both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi was also posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. With a political career spanning five decades, Modi's contributions were notable as he broke barriers by being elected to both houses of the state legislature and Parliament. Acharya Kishore Kunal, recognized with a Padma Shri, transitioned from an IPS officer to a socio-religious activist, significantly impacting the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna and engaging in landmark initiatives.

Also awarded the Padma Shri, Nirmala Devi earned accolades for reviving Sujani embroidery in Muzaffarpur, a craft she preserved for over forty years. Bhim Singh Bhavesh was recognized for his advocacy for the Musahar community, enrolling 8,000 children in schools. Other honorees included Hemant Kumar for medical contributions and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj in spiritualism. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended hearty congratulations to all seven awardees for their exemplary service.

