Odisha Police Hoists National Flag on Uninhabited Islands

In a symbolic act of national pride, the Odisha Police hoisted the national flag on 10 uninhabited islands along the state's coastline ahead of Republic Day celebrations. This initiative was in line with a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued during the All India DGP/IGP Conference held in Bhubaneswar last month.

The selected islands included Subarna Dip in Balasore, Naya Tapu Dip, Udabali, Kanika, Long Wheeler, Short Island, and Small Wheeler in Bhadrak district. Additionally, flags were raised on Boitarkud, Jatadhari Tanda, and Barkud islands in Jagatsinghpur district, showcasing the state's expansive 500-km coastal stretch.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Odisha Police proudly announced their participation in this historic initiative, emphasizing their representation of Odisha's rich heritage. The police force declared, "Hoisting the Tricolour across the uninhabited islands of India during this Republic Day is a historic initiative by Hon'ble Prime Minister, and Odisha Police is proud to have represented Odisha! Jai Hind!"

(With inputs from agencies.)