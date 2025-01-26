Google's Wildlife Parade Doodle Celebrates India's 76th Republic Day

In a vibrant tribute to India's 76th Republic Day, Google's latest doodle showcases a 'wildlife parade' featuring animals garbed in traditional Indian attire. The illustration, crafted by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, highlights the nation's cultural diversity through its fantastical depiction.

The artwork creatively incorporates the letters of 'GOOGLE' into its theme, with a snow leopard and tiger parading as central figures. These animals, alongside a peacock and antelope, represent India's rich regional variety, all illustrated in a surreal style.

On this significant day, India celebrates with a grand parade along the Kartavya Path, featuring military demonstrations and cultural performances. Sixteen tableaux from states and Union Territories will add to the vibrant display, emphasizing national pride and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)