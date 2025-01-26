A Nation Remembers: Tributes at the Heart of Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, paid tribute to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. As part of the solemn ceremony, Modi laid a wreath, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs, emphasizing the nation's gratitude and honor.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh received Modi at the memorial. Following the wreath-laying, the ceremony proceeded with the Guard Commander's commands for 'Salami Shastra' and 'Shok Shastra,' culminating in the 'Last Post' by the buglers. Guests observed a two-minute silence, breaking with the buglers' 'Rouse,' marking the ceremony's end.

Before departing for the Republic Day parade's saluting dais, Modi signed the Visitors' Book. The Prime Minister inaugurated the iconic memorial in 2019, dedicated to soldiers from conflicts like the India-China War, India-Pak wars, and peacekeeping missions. The 40-acre memorial showcases the names of 25,942 soldiers and features elements of deep tribute including an eternal flame and historic murals.

(With inputs from agencies.)