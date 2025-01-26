Left Menu

Vibrant Headgear: Modi's Republic and Independence Day Turban Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is renowned for his vibrant and diverse turban choices during Republic and Independence Day celebrations. From multi-colored Rajasthani turbans to unique regional headgear, his selections reflect India's rich textile heritage and have become a signature part of his public appearances on these national occasions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of headgear has become a vibrant tradition during national celebrations such as Republic Day and Independence Day. This Sunday, he donned a red and yellow striped 'safa' complemented by a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square, reflecting his penchant for colorful attire.

Over the years, Modi's turbans have charted a historical path through India's diverse textile heritage. In 2023, he sported a multi-colored Rajasthani turban, notable for its long tail, during the 77th Independence Day. His choices range from the bright red Jodhpuri 'bandhej' in 2014 to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa' for Republic Day.

Each turban tells a story of cultural richness. His 2021 choice, the 'Halari Pagdi' from Jamnagar, and a traditional cap from Uttarakhand featuring a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch in 2022, underscore the regional diversity of India, showcasing the country's arts and culture on a national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

