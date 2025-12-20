Left Menu

India-Oman CEPA: A Game Changer for Apparel and Textile Sectors

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is poised to revolutionize India's apparel and textile sectors. It promises enhanced market access, tariff concessions, and improved mobility for skilled professionals. With Oman as a strategic gateway, this deal aligns with India's vision for a global manufacturing expansion and diversified supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:39 IST
India-Oman CEPA: A Game Changer for Apparel and Textile Sectors
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly inked India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is anticipated to significantly transform India's apparel and textile sectors by fortifying trade relations and enhancing market accessibility, as revealed by CTA Apparels. The agreement promises to facilitate smoother mobility for skilled professionals, aligning seamlessly with India's ambition to expand its global manufacturing footprint.

The CEPA is projected to offer preferential market access, tariff benefits, and streamlined business operations, especially in labour-intensive industries such as garments and textiles. 'With Oman serving as a strategic entry point to the Gulf, East Africa, and broader Middle Eastern markets, the agreement boosts India's competitiveness in high-growth export destinations,' said CTA Apparels.

CTA Apparels asserts that the pact will bolster value-added manufacturing and technology collaborations, enabling Indian manufacturers to forge deeper regional partnerships. As global buyers increasingly seek compliant and sustainable sourcing partners, the CEPA is viewed as a catalyst for long-term growth and strengthened bilateral ties, delivering shared economic value.

Mukesh Kansal, Chairman of CTA Apparels, remarked, 'The India-Oman CEPA is a strategic driver for Indian manufacturing. It enhances market access for the apparel and textile sector, encourages regional partnerships, and reaffirms India's role as a trusted global sourcing hub.'

This is India's second Free Trade Agreement in recent months following the UK deal, part of a strategy to forge trade pacts with developed economies that complement India's interests. The agreement secures unprecedented tariff concessions, offering zero duties on the majority of exports to Oman, benefiting various sectors, with sensitive products being excluded from concessions.

The CEPA also allows 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by Indian companies in Oman's major service sectors, paving the way for expansion. Future discussions on social security coordination are also planned. Notably, this is Oman's first bilateral agreement since its 2006 deal with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025