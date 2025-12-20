Left Menu

India's Textile Innovation: TRAs Unite for Global Impact

The first Coordination Committee meeting of India's Textile Research Associations was held to bolster research and innovation. Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the need for technology and sustainability in textiles, as India aims for global influence. The meeting also addressed the controversial Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Bill protests.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI) - In a significant move to enhance research and innovation in the textile industry, the first Coordination Committee meeting of Textile Research Associations (TRAs) was convened on Saturday. Chaired by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the meeting brought together nine research institutes under the textile department at Vigyan Bhawan.

Union Minister Singh underscored the indispensable role of technology and sustainability in advancing India's textile sector on the global stage. Expressing optimism about the outcomes of the TRA meeting, he highlighted the breadth of research topics covered, ranging from natural and technical fibres to applications in space and fashion. Singh believes these efforts will drive new initiatives in the sector.

The meeting occurs amid political tensions, as Singh criticized the TMC MPs' protest against the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Bill. Singh condemned the protest as political theatrics detrimental to laborers, defending the bill's provision of 125 guaranteed workdays as a significant improvement. The protest followed the bill's contentious passage in parliament earlier this month.

