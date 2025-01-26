Left Menu

Celebrating Bravery: Republic Day Parade Honors Heroes

The 76th Republic Day parade unfolded on the Kartavya Path with President Droupadi Murmu presiding. It featured key military leadership and the honoring of gallantry awardees, such as Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra recipients, for their exceptional valor and self-sacrifice.

The 76th Republic Day parade unfolded with grandeur on the Kartavya Path as President Droupadi Murmu took the salute. Led by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar and Major General Sumit Mehta as the Second-in-Command, the event highlighted military precision and national pride.

Key figures in the parade included the esteemed winners of the highest gallantry awards. This year's honorees included Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, alongside Ashok Chakra awardee Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh.

The highest military honors, the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra, were awarded to these brave individuals for their conspicuous acts of valor and self-sacrifice, whether in the face of the enemy or in other valiant circumstances.

