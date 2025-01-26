Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi: A Lifetime of Classical Dance Celebrated with Padma Shri
Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, a distinguished Manipuri classical dancer, has been awarded the Padma Shri for her lifelong contribution to dance. Starting her journey in the 1940s, she trained under notable gurus and performed internationally, elevating the art form's stature. Her achievements continue to inspire future generations.
Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, a celebrated figure in Manipuri classical dance, has been honored with the Padma Shri Award for her significant contributions to the art form. The announcement was made by the government on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.
Born and raised in Imphal West district, Suryamukhi's passion for dance was nurtured from early childhood under the guidance of her family and local mentors. Her formal training began with eminent gurus, leading her to perform across India and internationally.
Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, congratulated Suryamukhi, highlighting her dedication over decades and her performances that have raised the profile of Manipuri dance globally. Despite past challenges, her legacy continues to inspire dancers worldwide.
