Australia Day Sparks National Debate Over Indigenous Rights

Australia Day stirred both celebrations and protests across the country, underscoring political divides regarding Indigenous rights. Traditionally marking the establishment of a British colony in 1788, the day sparked debates ahead of a crucial election.

While the government aims to reconcile views by allowing flexible observance of the holiday, Opposition leader Peter Dutton calls for mandatory citizenship ceremonies on Jan. 26. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Albanese faces criticism for allegedly diluting the day's significance.

As debates continue, both leaders appear to leverage Australia Day for political gain, amidst broader discussions on Indigenous rights and national unity. The issue remains contentious, with potential implications for future political alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)