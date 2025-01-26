Left Menu

Suniel Shetty and PM Modi Lead Republic Day Celebrations in India

Actor Suniel Shetty and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes on India's 76th Republic Day. Celebrated with a grand parade in New Delhi, the event highlighted the country's cultural diversity and military prowess. Special guests attended to emphasize public participation in national events.

On the 76th Republic Day of India, actor Suniel Shetty conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the citizens by sharing a snapshot with the National Flag on Instagram. He expressed pride in the Indian Constitution, describing it as a bond that unites the nation and strengthens its resolve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, marking the day as a celebration of 75 illustrious years of becoming a republic. He honored the architects of the Constitution and highlighted the importance of democracy, dignity, and unity in the country's journey forward.

The Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi were a grand affair, showcasing India's rich cultural diversity and military strength. The event aimed to increase public participation, with around 10,000 guests from various sectors witnessing the parade at Kartavya Path.

