Left Menu

Indonesia's Historic March: Showcasing Unity at India's Republic Day Parade

Indonesia made a historic appearance at India's 76th Republic Day parade, marking its first participation with a 152-personnel contingent and military band. The contingent, representing Indonesia’s National Armed Forces, highlighted 'Unity in Diversity.' This event marked a milestone in Indonesia's international military engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:20 IST
Indonesia's Historic March: Showcasing Unity at India's Republic Day Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Indonesia took center stage at India's 76th Republic Day parade with both a marching contingent and a military band. This marked the first time an Indonesian military ensemble participated in a parade outside their nation. The contingent was vividly clad in honor guard uniforms, performing with utmost precision and honor.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest, graced the occasion alongside India's President Droupadi Murmu. His presence highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, reflecting a momentous chapter in their diplomatic relations. This was the fourth time an Indonesian president attended the esteemed celebrations.

The 152-personnel contingent, drawn from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, represented the spirit of 'Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' or 'Unity in Diversity.' Their performance showcased the blending of cultural and ethnic differences into a cohesive and solid military presentation, emphasizing Indonesia's commitment to integrity. The 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy exhibited tradition and synchronized perfection through their melodies and movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025