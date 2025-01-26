Indonesia's Historic March: Showcasing Unity at India's Republic Day Parade

In an unprecedented move, Indonesia took center stage at India's 76th Republic Day parade with both a marching contingent and a military band. This marked the first time an Indonesian military ensemble participated in a parade outside their nation. The contingent was vividly clad in honor guard uniforms, performing with utmost precision and honor.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest, graced the occasion alongside India's President Droupadi Murmu. His presence highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, reflecting a momentous chapter in their diplomatic relations. This was the fourth time an Indonesian president attended the esteemed celebrations.

The 152-personnel contingent, drawn from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, represented the spirit of 'Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' or 'Unity in Diversity.' Their performance showcased the blending of cultural and ethnic differences into a cohesive and solid military presentation, emphasizing Indonesia's commitment to integrity. The 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy exhibited tradition and synchronized perfection through their melodies and movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)