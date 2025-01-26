West Bengal Luminaries Shine with Padma Shri Honors

In a moment of pride for West Bengal, renowned personalities including Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, actor Mamata Shankar, and Dhak player Gokul Chandra Dey received the prestigious Padma Shri awards. The accolades were announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, celebrating their outstanding contributions to arts, music, and society.

Mamata Shankar expressed her gratitude, appreciating the support from her audience, family, and colleagues, while acknowledging critics for motivating her growth. Shankar has been a significant figure in the film industry, with notable roles in classics such as 'Dooratwa' and 'Agantuk.'

Classical musician Tejendra Narayan Majumdar emphasized the importance of spreading appreciation for classical music and dedicated his award to the expertise and inspiration of legendary figures Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, Gokul Chandra Dey broke boundaries by promoting women's participation in traditional Dhak playing.

(With inputs from agencies.)