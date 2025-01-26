Etikoppaka Toys: Craftsmanship in Every Curve
Etikoppaka Bommalu, eco-friendly toys from Andhra Pradesh, were showcased on Republic Day. These toys, hailing from a 400-year craft tradition, use natural dyes and lac resin. They have a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, symbolizing cultural heritage and sustainability. The artistry continues to inspire globally.
- Country:
- India
The eco-friendly Etikoppaka toys from Andhra Pradesh earned applause when they featured in the Republic Day parade. Known as Etikoppaka Bommalu, these wooden crafts are a 400-year-old tradition.
Originating from Etikoppaka village, the toys are famous for their smooth curves and bright colors. Artisans use the Ankudu tree wood and plant-based dyes through a 'lacquer turning' technique, ensuring each piece is safe and eco-friendly. This meticulous process has captivated collectors worldwide.
With a Geographical Indication tag since 2017, Etikoppaka toys are a testament to authenticity and cultural heritage. Featuring classic designs like number toys, mythological figures, and musical instruments, these creations go beyond playthings, representing sustainability, imagination, and artistry while preserving Andhra Pradesh's artistic legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Craftsmanship: A Showcase of India's Rich Artisan Legacy at 'Karigar Gatha'
Ram Lalla Gold and Silver Bars: A Legacy of Faith and Craftsmanship
Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Craftsmanship at Maha Kumbh: A Cultural and Economic Boost
India Aims for 10,000 GI Tags by 2030: Piyush Goyal Sets Ambitious Target at GI Samagam