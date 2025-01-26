Etikoppaka Toys: Craftsmanship in Every Curve

The eco-friendly Etikoppaka toys from Andhra Pradesh earned applause when they featured in the Republic Day parade. Known as Etikoppaka Bommalu, these wooden crafts are a 400-year-old tradition.

Originating from Etikoppaka village, the toys are famous for their smooth curves and bright colors. Artisans use the Ankudu tree wood and plant-based dyes through a 'lacquer turning' technique, ensuring each piece is safe and eco-friendly. This meticulous process has captivated collectors worldwide.

With a Geographical Indication tag since 2017, Etikoppaka toys are a testament to authenticity and cultural heritage. Featuring classic designs like number toys, mythological figures, and musical instruments, these creations go beyond playthings, representing sustainability, imagination, and artistry while preserving Andhra Pradesh's artistic legacy.

