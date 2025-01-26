Left Menu

Etikoppaka Toys: Craftsmanship in Every Curve

Etikoppaka Bommalu, eco-friendly toys from Andhra Pradesh, were showcased on Republic Day. These toys, hailing from a 400-year craft tradition, use natural dyes and lac resin. They have a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, symbolizing cultural heritage and sustainability. The artistry continues to inspire globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:30 IST
Etikoppaka Toys: Craftsmanship in Every Curve
  • Country:
  • India

The eco-friendly Etikoppaka toys from Andhra Pradesh earned applause when they featured in the Republic Day parade. Known as Etikoppaka Bommalu, these wooden crafts are a 400-year-old tradition.

Originating from Etikoppaka village, the toys are famous for their smooth curves and bright colors. Artisans use the Ankudu tree wood and plant-based dyes through a 'lacquer turning' technique, ensuring each piece is safe and eco-friendly. This meticulous process has captivated collectors worldwide.

With a Geographical Indication tag since 2017, Etikoppaka toys are a testament to authenticity and cultural heritage. Featuring classic designs like number toys, mythological figures, and musical instruments, these creations go beyond playthings, representing sustainability, imagination, and artistry while preserving Andhra Pradesh's artistic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025