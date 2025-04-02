Assamese Jewellery 'Axomiya Gohona' Secures Prestigious GI Tag

Assamese jewellery, traditionally known as 'Axomiya Gohona', has achieved the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag status, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Sarma described the news as 'golden' and highlighted the 2018-19 budget proposal aimed at securing protection for Assam's artisans. This GI recognition secures a unique identity for the state's rich heritage.

The application was facilitated by the Gems and Jewellery Promotion Council of Assam with support from ASTEC, capturing the traditional essence of Assam's flora, fauna, and cultural symbols through intricate jewellery designs. These creations also draw inspiration from the Ahom dynasty's history, dating back to times when gold dust was plentiful along the Subansiri River.

