Assamese Jewellery 'Axomiya Gohona' Secures Prestigious GI Tag

Assamese jewellery, known as 'Axomiya Gohona', has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a significant cultural milestone. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the achievement, noting past efforts to protect these traditional works. The intricate pieces reflect Assam's cultural and natural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assamese jewellery, traditionally known as 'Axomiya Gohona', has achieved the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag status, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Sarma described the news as 'golden' and highlighted the 2018-19 budget proposal aimed at securing protection for Assam's artisans. This GI recognition secures a unique identity for the state's rich heritage.

The application was facilitated by the Gems and Jewellery Promotion Council of Assam with support from ASTEC, capturing the traditional essence of Assam's flora, fauna, and cultural symbols through intricate jewellery designs. These creations also draw inspiration from the Ahom dynasty's history, dating back to times when gold dust was plentiful along the Subansiri River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

