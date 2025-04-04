West Bengal's Icons Earn Global Recognition: Seven State Treasures Gain GI Tag

West Bengal has achieved a significant milestone with seven of its state products receiving the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tags, including the beloved 'Nolen Gurer Sandesh' and Baruipur guavas. This development is anticipated to boost the local economy while providing global recognition to the state's unique cultural offerings.

The 'Nolen Gurer Sandesh', a cherished winter sweet made from fresh 'chhena' and the season's celebrated 'nolen gur (date palm jaggery), holds a special place in Bengali culture. The distinct rich, caramel flavour and golden hue derived from the jaggery are what make it a seasonal favorite.

Among the newly recognized products are Kamarpukur's white 'bonde', Murshidabad's 'Chhanabora', Bishnupur's 'motichur laddoo', Radhunipagal rice, and Malda's Nistari silk yarn. The GI tag not only appreciates these traditional products but also supports local artisans and agricultural workers, promising an uplift for West Bengal's rural economy.

