Odisha's 76th Republic Day: A Celebration of Heritage and Unity

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag during the state's 76th Republic Day celebration, held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. He was joined by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other dignitaries as they took the salute from 49 participating contingents, including Odisha Police and CRPF.

The event was marked by a vibrant display of patriotism with cultural heritage and progressive initiatives showcased in themed tableaus and performances. Highlights included themes of rural development, women's empowerment, and advancements in education and technology, along with a daring motorcycle display by Maharishi College students.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with various state ministers, participated in district-level celebrations, reiterating a pledge for a 'Developed India, Developed Odisha.' The day passed without incidents, even in Maoist-affected regions, as locals and officials hoisted the national flag.

(With inputs from agencies.)