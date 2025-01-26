Left Menu

Odisha's 76th Republic Day: A Celebration of Heritage and Unity

The 76th Republic Day in Odisha featured a grand parade with cultural performances and themed tableaus. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and several ministers participated in celebrations across the state, highlighting rural development, education, and women's empowerment. No incidents were reported, even in Maoist-affected areas.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag during the state's 76th Republic Day celebration, held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. He was joined by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other dignitaries as they took the salute from 49 participating contingents, including Odisha Police and CRPF.

The event was marked by a vibrant display of patriotism with cultural heritage and progressive initiatives showcased in themed tableaus and performances. Highlights included themes of rural development, women's empowerment, and advancements in education and technology, along with a daring motorcycle display by Maharishi College students.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with various state ministers, participated in district-level celebrations, reiterating a pledge for a 'Developed India, Developed Odisha.' The day passed without incidents, even in Maoist-affected regions, as locals and officials hoisted the national flag.

