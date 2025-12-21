Left Menu

Calls for Action After Peaceful Sikh Parade Disrupted in New Zealand

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal have urged the Indian government to address the disruption of a peaceful Sikh procession in Auckland with New Zealand officials. The leaders emphasized the importance of religious freedom and protection of the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:42 IST
Calls for Action After Peaceful Sikh Parade Disrupted in New Zealand
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alongside Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal have urgently requested the Indian government to intervene following the disruption of a peaceful Nagar Kirtan procession in south Auckland, New Zealand. The call comes amidst concerns over religious freedom and the safety of the Indian diaspora.

Mann, addressing reporters in Dhuri, stated that it's imperative for the Centre to engage with New Zealand's government on this pressing issue. He highlighted that every individual should be able to practice and propagate their religion freely.

Meanwhile, Badal insisted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar take immediate action to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad. He condemned the disruption, considering it a threat to universal brotherhood, while praising the Sikh community's resilience and commitment to peace.

