Drew Barrymore Reflects on 'Bad Girls' as a Life-Changing Experience

Actress Drew Barrymore, renowned for her early start in the industry, attributes her life transformation to the 1994 Western film 'Bad Girls'. In an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', reuniting with co-star Andie MacDowell, she expressed how the film was instrumental in shaping her career.

In a heartfelt reflection, the 'Charlie's Angels' actress recalled, "At 16, I realised through 'Bad Girls' the importance of caring and involvement in work. The film sets taught me invaluable lessons about the industry." These words, quoted by Deadline, highlight the foundational experience Barrymore garnered from the project.

As the discussion unfolded, Barrymore expressed a longing to revisit those formative days. Directed by Jonathan Kaplan, 'Bad Girls' featured an ensemble cast including Madeleine Stowe and Mary Stuart Masterson. The episode marked a nostalgic reunion, signifying how pivotal this film was in Barrymore's evolving journey.

Beginning her acting career in infancy with the film 'Altered States', Barrymore has consistently been in the spotlight. In an earlier discussion with People magazine, she mentioned, "I strive towards personal growth, ensuring I avoid complacency and continue working on myself. Motherhood has been a significant stabilising factor in my life."

Entering the Hollywood sphere as a child actor, Barrymore gained fame from Spielberg's 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and later starred in 'Firestarter' and 'Irreconcilable Differences'. Her journey reflects persistent self-improvement and a unique understanding of the entertainment industry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)