Celebrating Heritage and Progress: Culture Ministry's Republic Day Tableau Shines

The Ministry of Culture's Republic Day tableau, a tribute to India's rich heritage and economic growth, paraded down Kartavya Path on Sunday. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', it beautifully merged cultural and developmental themes.

The tableau featured a depiction of an ancient Tamil musical instrument rotating on the iconic Konark Wheel and a transformative 'Kalpavriksha' becoming a 'Golden Bird', symbolizing creativity and progress. Emphasizing the message of cultural pride and development, it captivated audiences during the event.

Digital screens showcased India's artistic diversity, promoting a future of inclusivity. 'We envision a developed India by 2047,' stated Union Culture Secretary Arunesh Chawla, highlighting the tableau's aspirational theme for a brighter tomorrow.

