Actor Josh O'Connor humorously dismisses rumors of being the next James Bond, despite mounting speculation. Speaking to Deadline, O'Connor addressed the buzz with light-hearted comments, while promoting his film 'Rebuilding.' The future of the Bond franchise remains uncertain, with multiple actors speculated and awaiting a creative decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:08 IST
Josh O'Connor Laughs Off James Bond Casting Rumors
Josh O'Connor (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Josh O'Connor has humorously addressed ongoing rumours suggesting he might assume the iconic role of James Bond. In recent months, speculation around O'Connor as the potential next 007 has intensified, but the actor remains unruffled.

During an interview with Deadline, O'Connor commented on the rumours, expressing amusement. 'I have no thoughts, really. The truth is that ... wouldn't it be funny if I played Bond?' he said, explaining a joke in conjunction with several events led to the speculation. O'Connor is promoting his latest movie, 'Rebuilding,' where he portrays Dusty, a cowboy starting anew after devastating wildfires hit his ranch in Colorado.

Co-star Kali Reis, famed for an Emmy-nominated role in 'True Detective: Night Country,' also weighed in, joking about potentially being O'Connor's sidekick should he become Bond. While O'Connor dismisses the chatter, he's among several actors linked to the prestigious role, amid Hollywood's ongoing interest in the next James Bond.

Names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill are also in the mix. The franchise's uncertainty arises from reported tensions between Amazon and the Broccoli family, following Amazon's acquisition of MGM for $6.5 billion in 2022, according to Deadline.

Fans are left speculating on the future of the Bond series following Daniel Craig's final portrayal in 'No Time to Die' (2021), as they eagerly anticipate revelations regarding the next movie and its leading man. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

