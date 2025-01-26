Left Menu

Melody of Determination: School Bands Shine at Republic Day Parade

For the first time, three government school bands, including two all-girl teams, performed at the 76th Republic Day parade. Among them, the Pipe Band Girls Team from KGBV Jharkhand showcased an inspiring journey from humble beginnings. Their dedication led them to victory in various competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
For the first time, bands from three government schools, including two all-girl teams, graced the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, earning widespread applause. Their impressive performances highlighted an event already rich in cultural diversity.

These bands were part of 16 teams that contended in the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition, hosted at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on January 24-25. This competition emphasized the talents and ambitions of young students from various parts of India.

A standout performance came from the Pipe Band Girls Team of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Jharkhand. This team, hailing from underprivileged backgrounds, trained hard under the guidance of the Ramgarh Army Regimental Centre instructors. Their journey from modest beginnings to mastering the pipe band reflects unyielding dedication and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

