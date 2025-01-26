Left Menu

Bittersweet Tribute: Padma Bhushan Posthumously Honors Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas

The family of late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas received the Padma Bhushan award on Republic Day with mixed emotions. Udhas' wife and daughters expressed both pride and sadness, reminiscing his passion for music and India. Udhas passed away nearly a year prior, leaving a legacy of iconic ghazals.

The announcement of Padma Awards on Republic Day brought a bittersweet moment for the family of the late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who has been posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan.

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Udhas' wife, Farida Udhas, and daughters Nayaab and Reva responded to the award with mixed feelings, unable to hold back their tears as they fondly remembered the music maestro.

"While it's a moment of pride, we are deeply saddened as he is not here," Farida commented. Daughter Reva added, "He would have been immensely proud. I thank the government for this honor. His music connected borders and promoted India globally."

Nayaab Udhas also expressed emotion, noting that January 26 marked 11 months since her father's passing. "It's a bittersweet moment," she said, "We are proud yet saddened that he isn't here to see this recognition."

Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72. He rose to fame in 1980 with his solo album 'Aahat' and continued with hits like Mukarar and Mehfil. Some of his memorable renditions include 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' and 'Chandani Raat Mein.'

